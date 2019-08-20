True leaders may be born, but the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce is of the opinion that the process of creating leaders can certainly be helped along.

Leadership Greensboro, a longstanding program run by the Greensboro Chamber, is kicking off the latest chapter in that effort with a new class of leaders this week – the class of 2020 – which will get down to business starting on Thursday, Aug. 22.

The chamber describes Leadership Greensboro as “a three-part, nine-month leadership development program featuring customized, innovative curriculum from the Center for Creative Leadership.”

It also states that, with this new class, “The program looks forward to continuing its mission to provide our city with an ongoing source of diverse leaders who are committed to serving as catalysts and sustainers of positive change for the quality of life in the Greater Greensboro Area.”

The group’s 2020 class, which includes 46 leaders from across Greensboro in a variety of industries, businesses and community organizations, will get started this week with two days of orientation and team building. The group will then continue to develop under the program until graduating in May 2020.

According to Holly West, the marketing and communications manager for the chamber, “By the time they graduate from the program in May 2020, participants will be prepared to serve as catalysts and sustainers of positive change in our community.”

The members of the class are:

Faza Bah, VF Corporation

Andy Barrow, Cone Health

Garet Beane, American Heart Association

Jasmine Beard, AJOY Consulting, LLC

Ryan Billings, Novant Health

William Brown, City of Greensboro

Derek Carte, Allegacy Federal Credit Union

Ryan Carter, Sanctuary House

Derek Caudle, Triad Goodwill

Erin Christmas, Diamondback Investment

Jason Claggett, Encompass Solutions

Manny Clark Fox, Rothschild LLP

Janie Coley, Volvo

Tod Dalton, CPL

Misty Decker, Well Spring

Laura Elliott, WithersRavenel, Inc.

Sherrell Gales, A Small Miracle

Ron Glenn, Greensboro Police Department

Bryle H. Hatch, NC A&T State University

John Hill, Hillcos/Autotrends

Jennifer Himes, Tuggle Duggins P.A.

Ryan Huggins, Morgan Stanley

Amber Kapas, Kontoor Brands

David Kaplan, Bernard Robinson & Company

Altina Layman, Fellowship Hall, Inc.

Bianca Lehman, Advanced Home Care

Jon Lyon, Evonik Corporation

Karrie Manson, Guilford College

Candace Martin, Action Greensboro

Jason Mathews, Lincoln Financial Group

Joe Metts, Charles Aris Inc.

Ryan Neely, Lincoln Financial Group

Megan Omoruyi, Lincoln Financial Group

Mike Paduano, United HealthCare

Ellen Pancoast, Cone Health

Alex Pappas, Volvo Group

Sam Seyedin, UNC Greensboro

Justin Spradley, Pinnacle Financial Partners

Taylor Sykes, Pennybyrn

Jaclyn Szapacs, The Brady Family of Companies

Patrick Tewksbury, VF Corporation

Marcus Thomas, Mount Zion Baptist Church

Ray Thornton, Bell Partners, Inc.

Barbara West, GSO Chamber

Amanda Wood, O’Neal Manufacturing Services

Kelly York, Smith Leonard PLLC