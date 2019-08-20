True leaders may be born, but the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce is of the opinion that the process of creating leaders can certainly be helped along.
Leadership Greensboro, a longstanding program run by the Greensboro Chamber, is kicking off the latest chapter in that effort with a new class of leaders this week – the class of 2020 – which will get down to business starting on Thursday, Aug. 22.
The chamber describes Leadership Greensboro as “a three-part, nine-month leadership development program featuring customized, innovative curriculum from the Center for Creative Leadership.”
It also states that, with this new class, “The program looks forward to continuing its mission to provide our city with an ongoing source of diverse leaders who are committed to serving as catalysts and sustainers of positive change for the quality of life in the Greater Greensboro Area.”
The group’s 2020 class, which includes 46 leaders from across Greensboro in a variety of industries, businesses and community organizations, will get started this week with two days of orientation and team building. The group will then continue to develop under the program until graduating in May 2020.
According to Holly West, the marketing and communications manager for the chamber, “By the time they graduate from the program in May 2020, participants will be prepared to serve as catalysts and sustainers of positive change in our community.”
The members of the class are:
Faza Bah, VF Corporation
Andy Barrow, Cone Health
Garet Beane, American Heart Association
Jasmine Beard, AJOY Consulting, LLC
Ryan Billings, Novant Health
William Brown, City of Greensboro
Derek Carte, Allegacy Federal Credit Union
Ryan Carter, Sanctuary House
Derek Caudle, Triad Goodwill
Erin Christmas, Diamondback Investment
Jason Claggett, Encompass Solutions
Manny Clark Fox, Rothschild LLP
Janie Coley, Volvo
Tod Dalton, CPL
Misty Decker, Well Spring
Laura Elliott, WithersRavenel, Inc.
Sherrell Gales, A Small Miracle
Ron Glenn, Greensboro Police Department
Bryle H. Hatch, NC A&T State University
John Hill, Hillcos/Autotrends
Jennifer Himes, Tuggle Duggins P.A.
Ryan Huggins, Morgan Stanley
Amber Kapas, Kontoor Brands
David Kaplan, Bernard Robinson & Company
Altina Layman, Fellowship Hall, Inc.
Bianca Lehman, Advanced Home Care
Jon Lyon, Evonik Corporation
Karrie Manson, Guilford College
Candace Martin, Action Greensboro
Jason Mathews, Lincoln Financial Group
Joe Metts, Charles Aris Inc.
Ryan Neely, Lincoln Financial Group
Megan Omoruyi, Lincoln Financial Group
Mike Paduano, United HealthCare
Ellen Pancoast, Cone Health
Alex Pappas, Volvo Group
Sam Seyedin, UNC Greensboro
Justin Spradley, Pinnacle Financial Partners
Taylor Sykes, Pennybyrn
Jaclyn Szapacs, The Brady Family of Companies
Patrick Tewksbury, VF Corporation
Marcus Thomas, Mount Zion Baptist Church
Ray Thornton, Bell Partners, Inc.
Barbara West, GSO Chamber
Amanda Wood, O’Neal Manufacturing Services
Kelly York, Smith Leonard PLLC