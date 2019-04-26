If you were planning a quiet afternoon stroll around the downtown on Sunday, April 28, you might want to reschedule.

The Greensboro Food Truck Festival runs from 3 to 9 p.m. and it’s going to fill Elm, Greene and Market streets with food, people, music and activities.

Over 50 food trucks will provide a wide variety of culinary options from lobster to donuts. Picnic tables will be available for those who prefer not to eat standing up.

To accompany the wide variety of food there will also be a large selection of North Carolina craft beer and wine.

Live music at the corner of Elm and Market will be provided by Greg Musgrove from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., the Lane Edwards Band from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and Larry LAdadj from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

The corner of Elm and Market is also the site of Chalk on Elm where local chalk artists will be vying for the title of the best chalk artist in the triad.

My Crew Comic will hold a dance competition at the Governmental Plaza from 4 to 8 p.m.

For kids there will be activities including face painting, inflatables and fire truck rides.

The event is free, but the food, beer and wine are not.