Your parents probably told you not to play with your food, but this weekend GreenHill Center For North Carolina Art in downtown Greensboro is encouraging everyone to do just that: On Saturday, July 13, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the gallery is hosting “Play With Your Food,” an event being described as “a multi-generational food and art party for sweet-lovers of all ages.”

The Saturday devoted to food fun will be at GreenHill studios in the Greensboro Cultural Center. The event planners have come up with a lot of activities that mix art and food. For instance, some of the events will be cake decorating demonstrations, still-life painting, vegetable carving, cupcake contests, bicycle smoothies (a smoothie blended by peddling a stationary bike, if you didn’t know), and a life-sized Candy Land game.

Anyone who brings a family recipe for a sweet food along with a dish of it, receives free admission.

Some of the ongoing workshops during the three hours will be the “Food Font Workshop” where participants make their name out of food with artist Kristen Baumlier-Faber. Another attraction will be “Comfort Food: Fruit & Veggie Pillow Workshop,” in which attendees will learn how to sew a fabric food pillow. Materials and patterns will be provided.

Other events will allow people to create cookie and cupcake sculptures, paint portraits on cakes or pies and, of course, play the life-sized Candy Land Game.

If that’s not enough to get people in the building there will also be a cupcake contest. Cooks of all ages are invited to enter their best cupcakes for judging by food writer and restaurant critic John Batchelor in the “Play with your Food” cupcake contest. The winners will receive a family membership valid for a one-year admission to GreenHill hands-on art studios.