The GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art has a new executive director: Barbara Richter, who has served as president of her own consulting practice in Cleveland, Ohio, and has worked for government and for non-profit organizations, will now lead the center that’s coming up on its 50th anniversary.

This week, Richter stated in a press release that she’s excited about the new opportunity.

“I am deeply honored to be selected as the next Executive Director of GreenHill,” Richter wrote. “As the only organization dedicated exclusively to advocacy on behalf of North Carolina art and artists, GreenHill elevates and inspires through education, exhibitions, and programming and serves as a gateway to our state’s vibrant creative community.”

Richter added: “In preparation for GreenHill’s 50th anniversary, I’m excited to expand the organization’s impact further together with the Board, our dedicated staff, funders and community partners.”

Greenhill, which is in downtown Greensboro, is a non-profit arts center that strives to support artists in the community and in the state. Throughout the year, the center hosts interestingly themed art shows, events and activities.

Bert Davis, Jr., the chairman of the board that oversees GreenHill, said he’s highly confident in Richter’s leadership abilities and he added that, throughout her career, she’s demonstrated a broad perspective and innovative way of thinking – and those attributes, he said, will help grow GreenHill’s visibility in North Carolina’s art community.

“She will work closely with me and our Board of Directors to build upon our strong legacy and refine our vision for the future,” Davis said. “Barbara’s non-profit focus has largely been with arts organizations undergoing transformational change. We are thrilled to have her join GreenHill at such a crucial moment in our history.”