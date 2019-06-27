In keeping with long standing tradition the Fun Fourth Festival in downtown Greensboro begins on July 3 and then packs in full day of activities on the Fourth. But this year there is a significant change in the schedule

On Wednesday, July 3, the Fun Fourth Festival kicks off with the American Block Party at First National Bank Stadium from 7 to 10 p.m. Stephanie Quayle Will perform beginning at 8 p.m.

And this is new the Fun Fourth fireworks show in First National Bank Stadium will begin at 9:30 on Wednesday, July 3. So if you had your favorite spot all picked out to watch the fireworks on the Fourth, you need to adjust your schedule by 24 hours. Seating in the stadium for the American Block Party is free.

The festival starts out on the nation’s birthday with the Freedom Run and registration opens at 6 a.m. The 10K race starts at 7:30 and the 5K at 7:45 the one mile Firecracker Road Race starts shortly after.

But all that aside what the Fun Fourth is known for is the street festival that this year begins at 1 p.m. and continues until 8 p.m.

The downtown is divided into five different activity areas for the street festival. It seems entirely fitting and proper that the area around the Greensboro Historical Museum is devoted to “History” and the museum will be open, making it a great place to get out of the heat while learning more about the history of Greensboro.

The area around LeBauer and Center City parks is the designated play area with activities of particular interest to the younger folks celebrating the country’s founding.

From Friendly Avenue south to McGee Street, Elm Street becomes Elm Street USA with a wide variety of food, beverages, crafts and entertainment on the stage at February One Place.

Hamburger Square the area around McGee and Elm streets is the Community area featuring more food and beverage choices and a chance to try out one of the latest fads, axe throwing.

Finally, at South Elm and Lewis streets is the “Innovation” area more food, beverages and entertainment.

On street parking and the city parking decks are free all day on July 4.