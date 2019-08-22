It doesn’t seem that long ago that food trucks were effectively banned from downtown Greensboro, but you’d never suspect that if you happen to wander downtown on Sunday, Aug. 25 and find yourself in the midst of Greensboro’s Food Truck Festival.

The Greensboro Food Truck Festival, which runs from 3 to 9 p.m. on Elm, Market and Greene streets, will feature over 50 food trucks, craft beer, live music, activities for kids and crafts.

With over 50 food trucks, the types of cuisine available are too many to list, but it ranges from lobster to doughnuts, with everything in between.

There will be two stages featuring DJ Tez, Rachel Wilson, Hot Wax & The Splinters, Larry LAdadj and the Raleigh Rockers.

It is predicted to be hot this weekend, which will probably make the misters in Governmental Plaza off Greene Street a popular spot.

There is plenty of on street parking available downtown on weekends and it’s free. The parking decks are also free during the day on weekends.

For more information, go to https://www.greensborofoodtruckfestivals.com