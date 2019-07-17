A lot more than the top golfers in the world doing what they do best, goes on during the week of Wyndham Championship which begins on Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Sedgefield Country Club and it’s not just having a few adult beverages and catching up with old friends.

The First Tee of the Triad will hold a junior clinic in partnership with the Wyndham Championship 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 at the Grandover Resort practice range. This isn’t your ordinary old junior golf clinic because PGA golfers will be providing the instruction.

The clinic is open to junior golfers of all ages free of charge, but space is limited. Only the first 125 junior golfers who register will be allowed to participate. If you don’t have a First Tee of the Triad account you must create an account, which is also free, before you can register. You can create an account or register at https://sforce.co/2LQl2R8 .

This is a great opportunity for kids to interact with men who make their living playing golf and know all the ins and outs of the game.

Wyndham tournament director, Mark Brazil said, “The First Tee Youth Golf Clinic is one of the most important events we have during tournament week each year.”

(And for those who are wondering, just because you’re a couple years shy of aging into the Senior Tour doesn’t make you a junior golfer.)