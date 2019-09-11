Saturday morning is usually prime time for the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market at 501 Yanceyville Street, but on Saturday, Sept. 21 the big event of the day will be in the afternoon.

Saturday, Sept. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market is holding its first Coast to Curb Seafood Celebration. The stars of the show will be shrimp, crabs and oysters. This “Sea to Table” event will raise funds for the food security programs sponsored by the Farmers Market.

Tickets are $35 and must be bought in advance. The dinner will be held on the lawn at 501 Yanceyville and the dress as you might expect is casual.

There is an optional opening reception beginning at 4 p.m. featuring hushpuppies, Red Hots from Bright Leaf Hot Dogs in Smithfield and appetizers provided by Goat Lady Dairy Dinners.

The main course served “canteen style” includes North Carolina fresh steamed and seasoned shrimp and blue claw crabs, roasted oysters on the half shell and farm-fresh potatoes, corn and slaw.

Locally made condiments will be available to accompany the meal.

Complimentary fruit and herbal infused water will be served and there will be a cash bar serving beer and wine.

Tickets can be purchased at the market from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon or at TicketMeTriad. Tickets for children under 10 are $15 and include a Bright Leaf hot dog.