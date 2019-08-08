The new North Carolina chapter of the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International is holding its inaugural meeting Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Grandover Resort.

The meeting is being held at the North Carolina Drone Summit and Flight Expo also being held at Grandover from Sunday, Aug. 11 through Tuesday, Aug. 13.

In case you didn’t make the connection, “Unmanned Vehicle Systems” is the fancy name for what most people call drones.

But if unmanned vehicle systems are your thing, Grandover is definitely the place to be next week, although you’re a little late because the discounted online registration for the event closed Aug. 5. However, onsite registration is available for $450 for one person or $300 per person for a group of two or more.

Greensboro attorney Mike Fox, chairman of the North Carolina Board of Transportation, which is hosting the convention, will welcome the attendees to what is billed as the largest unmanned vehicle systems conference in the Southeast.

The keynote speaker on Sunday is Brian Wynne, president and CEO of the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International, which is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of unmanned systems and robotics.

But what looks like the most fun on the Sunday agenda is the drone racing demonstration on the Grandview Terrace and Lawn.

The keynote speaker for Monday is Dr. Marcus Johnson, the deputy lead for the NASA Urban Air Mobility Grand Challenge, who served as the deputy project manager for the Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management Project at the NASA Ames Research Center.

A few of the topics that will be discussed by panels include: bridging the gap between fire and law enforcement, drones in supply chain and logistics, drones in disaster response and recovery, and urban air mobility.