One thing no city or county can get too much of is unity.

And one group with a mouthful of a name – “Understanding the Needs of Inclusion Takes Everyone,” or UNITE – is ready once again to put on the annual event in downtown Greensboro meant to ‘unite’ organizations from across Guilford County – and outside its borders as well. The event will celebrate the inclusion of people with special needs, and, as part of that effort, it will also bring attention to the many services provided by local nonprofits and the City of Greensboro that can help those with special needs as well as help out their families.

On Sunday, May 5, downtown Greensboro will come alive with a wide variety of family-friendly activities including a fire truck on display, a therapy dog, a drum circle, arts and crafts, games, dance performances, face painting – and even a group yoga session and music from DJ, Kona Ice Truck.

The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at LeBauer Park in Greensboro. There’s no charge and everyone is invited.

UNITE will have some help putting on the downtown event; it’s being co-hosted this year by four other organizations: Downtown Greensboro Inc., Greensboro Parks and Recreation, Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. and the Family Support Network of Central Carolina.

Katy Biagini, a Family Support Network of Central Carolina staff member who serves on the UNITE 2019 Planning Committee, said this week that this should be an excellent experience and she encouraged everyone to come out and enjoy themselves and learn.

“We have a great lineup again this year and are thrilled to be back at LeBauer Park, “she said, adding that the park is “the perfect spot” for something like this.

She said that it’s not just for those with special needs but is really an event for everyone. She added that she’s proud her organization is a part of it.

“The Family Support Network of Central Carolina is always thrilled to join forces with other nonprofits to meet the needs of our community and educate the public about the importance of inclusion,” Biagini said. “This event truly is for everyone and it really highlights and celebrates the many services offered to families of children with special needs.”

For more information about UNITE’s Sunday happening in downtown, those interested can check it out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/376041063235533 or they can email Biagini at katy@fsncc.org.