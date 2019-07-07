Dollar Generals and similar stores have been popping up all over Guilford County in recent years and that’s made them a convenient target for thieves. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help catching three thieves in back-to-back Dollar General robberies.

On Tuesday, July 2, at approximately 7:25 p.m., the three males shown in the security camera photos above are alleged to have committed theft from the Dollar General on Hicone Road in Greensboro.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the men took items from the store and then fled the scene in a black 2002 Ford Explorer. The same subjects had just hit another Dollar General store a half hour before the Hicone Road robbery according to Sheriff’s officials: At 6:58 p.m. also on July 2, the three robbed the Dollar General on Yanceyville Street in Greensboro.

Anyone with information on either of these crimes – or similar incidents that appear to be related – is being asked to call the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-2680 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.