Over 1,000 dogs (and their owners) will be taking over the Greensboro Coliseum from Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18.

It’s the annual Carolina Cluster Dog Show sponsored by the Carolina Kennel Club and the Greater Hickory Kennel Club and the event runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. all three days.

Good news for those interested in canines, it’s free except for the parking fee and people are invited to bring their own dogs to the show.

In fact dogs not entered in the competition will have the opportunity to test their skills in some of the events. Who knows, maybe that pooch who sleeps on the couch all day, is a budding star just waiting for the chance to show what they can do.

The show provides an opportunity to learn about a great variety of dog breeds and learn about responsible dog ownership by talking to breeders, owners and exhibitors.

Judging the breeds in conformation, and the younger owner-handlers competing in the Junior Showmanship Competition take place all three days.

Saturday and Sunday dogs will be showing off their skills in the American Kennel Club Trick Dog Tests and owners not in the competition will have the opportunity to learn how to get their dogs started in the sport of agility by trying out the beginning agility equipment.

On Saturday owners will take their dogs through the AKC Canine Good Citizen Test. Dogs that demonstrate good manners earn the Canine Good Citizen certificate.