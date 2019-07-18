Kevin Costner’s character had one plan in “Field of Dreams” – “If you build it, they will come” – however, the High Point Rockers have a different philosophy for their baseball team: “After you build it, you have to promote it.”

That’s why this weekend, the baseball team that plays at BB&T Point stadium in downtown High Point is putting on what the team is calling (in all caps no less, and of course with an exclamation mark), the “ROCKERS HUGE WEEKEND OF PROMOTIONS!” Over three straight days, there will be everything from a retro disco party, a hush puppy eating contest and special uniforms to a storybook-based Princess Day. There are also other contests, giveaways and promotions, and on Sunday, kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Rockers stadium opened at the start of May to a very large crowd and a lot of excitement and team backers are doing what they can to juice that interest in the middle of the season.

On Friday, July 19, the new ballpark will hold a “Disco Night,” when fans can “Boogie Down” to the music. The first 1,000 fans will get disco ball necklaces. The team promises the night will be – well, “groovy.”

That’s followed on Saturday night, July 20, with a night dedicated to the theme of….

Wait for it…

Hushpuppies.

Even the Rocker’s uniforms will have a special hushpuppy theme with pictures of golden hushpuppies all over the jerseys. There will also be a hush puppy eating contest and plenty of other activity centered around hushpuppies. So, if hushpuppies are your thing, don’t miss it.

The game on Sunday afternoon, July 21, will take a dramatic turn from hushpuppies: It will have a princess theme. The promotional material encourages everyone to come dressed as their favorite storybook princess – though some patrons will no doubt feel more comfortable going as a prince if they wish to participate.

Though there’s no official costume contest, a team representative said some of the best costumes may get the recognition they deserve by being displayed on the jumbotron.

“We’re really encouraging everyone to dress up,” he said.

The stadium will hold another promotion – “Christmas in July” – on Thursday, July 25. Old Dominion Freight Line and the Salvation Army regularly team up around the holidays to help the needy, however, this year they’re also doing so at the Christmas in July game in High Point. Attendees will get free admission into the game by bringing three or more non-perishable canned food items that will go to the High Point Salvation Army.