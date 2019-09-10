The Guilford County Planning Board is about to decide the fate of property on the northwest side of McKnight Mill Road about 350 feet from the intersection of McKnight Mill and Hollywood Drive. Specifically, the Planning Board will hold a public hearing next week to hear input as to whether the county should rezone the property to allow a daycare to operate there.

In order to help decide the matter, the board is holding a public hearing on the property on Wednesday evening, Sept. 18 in the Blue Room, which is on the first floor of the Old Guilford County Court House. The meeting begins at 5:45 p.m. and the public hearing on the rezoning for the proposed daycare will start at 6 p.m.

It could also mean a change in the county’s Northeast Area Plan.

According to information provided by the Guilford County Planning and Development Department, “The Northeast Area Plan land use classification of Residential Single-Family is inconsistent with the proposed zoning, thus an area plan amendment to Light Commercial or Office would be recommended.”

Under the proposed rezoning, the facility’s operating hours would be limited to 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.