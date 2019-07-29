The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has decided to take early August off and some commissioners are heading for the beach like just about everyone else in the county.

The board had a meeting scheduled for Thursday, August 1 – however, on Friday, July 26, the Clerk to the Board’s office announced that the meeting was called off. The commissioners’ next meeting will be held on Thursday, August 15.

The Board of Commissioners regular schedule calls for meetings twice a month – on the first and third Thursday of each month. According to state law, the board is only required to meet once a month and, in past years, it’s been common to cancel one of the meetings in either July or August.

At the second meeting in June, the Board of Commissioners did the most important thing it does each year – adopted a new county budget. After that act every year, the board’s business dies down and the meetings generally have light agendas until September.

Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Alan Branson is one commissioner who enjoys his beach time each summer, often piling his family into a camper and heading to Atlantic Beach. Earlier this summer, Branson had an interesting experience at a beach campground: He was walking through it when he came across a very large rooster on a crate with its foot tied to the crate. Branson did a double take and informed some workers at the campground that there was a rooster on the premises, but when it was checked out it turned out that it was a dead stuffed rooster.

Branson said it was the most lifelike example of a stuffed animal he had ever seen and he is still amazed it wasn’t an actual living rooster.