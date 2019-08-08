Three Greensboro city councilmembers have announced community forums, conversations, chats, town hall meetings or whatever they choose to call them.

At-large Councilmember Michelle Kennedy is holding a “Community Conversation” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 at Elizabeth’s Pizza at 1218-G Bridford Parkway.

The press release states: “This community conversation provides the opportunity for residents to drop in, have a bite to eat and talk with Councilperson Kennedy in a casual atmosphere.”

Although everyone is invited, you have to buy your own pizza.

Kennedy is holding a community conversation in each of the five City Council districts, and this one is in District 5, which some people refer to as the forgotten district.

District 3 City Councilmember Justin Outling is holding a “Java with Justin” at the Dolce Aroma coffee shop on Friday, Aug. 16 at 8:30 a.m. Outling schedules these meetings each month on the Friday before the City Council business meeting on Tuesday. This month the business meeting is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 in the Council Chamber at city hall.

Outling invites anyone who is interested to attend. Dolce Aroma is not a large coffee shop, so if you’re looking for a place where you can sit knee to knee and discuss issues with a councilmember, this might be the place to go, but you will have to buy your own coffee.

District 2 Councilmember Goldie Wells is holding her next town hall forum on Sept. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. but does not yet have a location. Wells usually has someone from city staff give a presentation on an issue of particular concern to District 2 residents and then takes questions on any concerns people have.

One thing Wells does not allow at her town hall forums is the kind of disruption that has become commonplace at City Council town hall meetings.