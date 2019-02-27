On Monday, Feb. 25 Greensboro sent out a notice that a “Special Meeting” of the City Council would be held on Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. in the Council Chamber.

Although no official notice has been sent out, yet, the meeting is being rescheduled.

According to the official notice the meeting was being held “for the purpose of holding a public hearing on an economic development incentive grant.”

But there was no indication of how much that “economic development incentive grant” is or who it is for and now the public hearing is being rescheduled that information is not available.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the meeting had to be rescheduled because the News & Record didn’t run the advertisement that is required by law before a public hearing on an economic incentive grant is held.

It seems odd, but the law doesn’t require the details of the economic incentive grant in the official meeting announcement but does require that the details be in the advertisement. So the publication that runs the advertisement, gets the information about the proposed economic incentive before the rest of the news media.

Until the meeting is rescheduled and the advertisement runs in the News & Record, the public is left to wonder what the facts are about this economic incentive.

The City Council has met in closed session several times lately with downtown developer Andy Zimmerman, but no information on what those meetings have been about or if they are in any way related to the special meeting on an economic development incentive grant are available.