The Greensboro City Council will take its traveling show on the road again Tuesday, Sept. 3, not only for first meeting of the month – which is devoted to a public comment period – but also for a work session.

The City Council, without public discussion, decided to start holding their first meeting of the month somewhere other than the Council Chamber at city hall, and then decided to hold one meeting in each of the five City Council districts.

This is the third meeting in the series, so it is in District 3 at the Public Safety Training Facility, 1510 North Church St. at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The public comment portion of the meeting, where anyone can come to the podium and talk about the topic of their choice for five minutes, begins at 5:30 p.m. The only item on the agenda before the speakers is a LEED update. In May, Greensboro received a $25,000 grant to provide technical support to become a LEED-certified city. According to the city’s website, “The LEED certification process will help the City track and verify performance on a wide variety of sustainability indicators including energy, water, transportation, education, health and more.”

The City Council heard a LEED update at a work session in July, so this update is evidently for the public.

If you’d like to see the City Council meeting in a less formal atmosphere, then you might want to attend the City Council work session at 4 p.m. at the same location. Work sessions have traditionally been where city councilmembers discussed issues in more detail and often with more candor than they do at the televised City Council meetings. That hasn’t happened much lately, but it is always possible that some work could take place at a work session.

The agenda for the work session is a crime update and a report from Steve Friedland on the Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission.