The Greensboro City Council is in for a long day on Monday, April 29.

The City Council is holding a special meeting Monday beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the Council Chambers.

However, even if you are addicted to City Council meetings this is a meeting you don’t want to watch.

The only item on the agenda is a closed session and councilmembers have been told to be prepared for the meeting to last until 5:30 or 6 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is for the City Council to interview candidates for city attorney. The City Council only hires two employees, the city manager and the city attorney.

On October 2, 2018 Tom Carruthers resigned as city attorney and Human Resources Director Jamiah Waterman who was an assistant city attorney before moving to the human resources department was appointed acting city attorney. Interim City Attorney Jim Hoffman was appointed on Oct. 22, 2018.

Carruthers had been city attorney since September 2014. Before being named city attorney he had been acting city attorney for about six months and had been with the city attorney’s office since 2009.

When Carruthers resigned the City Council said that it planned to do a national search for a new city attorney and hoped for a quick process.