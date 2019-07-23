You can always go into a library and check out a book, but that’s kind of old school. Today, area libraries offer a whole lot more than books, and, in keeping with that tradition, the High Point Library is teaching area residents how to grow vegetables.

The discussion on growing produce in your home garden, along with a hands-on demonstration, will take place on Saturday, August 10 at the High Point Public Library at 901 N. Main St. in downtown High Point. It will run from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The class, Fall Vegetable Gardening, is a joint effort of the High Point Public Library Teaching Garden and the NC Cooperative Extension. Attendees will learn the best ways to grow cool-season vegetables.

During the class, county extension staff will discuss which vegetables can be grown after the summer season. Also, fall crops will be selected and planted in the Library Teaching Garden. In addition, those attending will learn how to prepare a garden to grow lettuces, root vegetables, collard greens and other fall seasonal plants. They’ll also learn tips and techniques to keep gardens growing well past the first frost.

According to staff helping put on the event, “Vegetable gardening does not have to end with tomatoes and cucumbers. Late summer is the time to plan for your garden’s third productive season.”