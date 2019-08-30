A big name from NASCAR is turning in his fast car for a two-wheeled vehicle that travels at much, much slower speeds – and he and others are hoping that many in High Point and the surrounding area will do the same to support a good cause.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, at 8:30 a.m., the Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride will roll out of downtown High Point and head west out of town.

There will be three distances available for riders – 40 kilometers (25 miles), 60k (37 miles) or 100k (62 miles). The riders raising money will travel through what event promoters describe as “some of North Carolina’s finest rolling hills and most scenic rural terrain.”

For those who don’t want to commit to that type of journey, there are related events in downtown High Point that morning including a less challenging kid’s ride and a “Mayor’s Ride” that’s on a closed course in downtown High Point.

According to information provided by the Bobby Labonte Foundation, the theme of “It’s not a race” will be in effect, and that will help make this ride “a fun and friendly morning filled with its share of challenges and plenty of camaraderie.”

The charity bike ride will have staffed rest stops and it will end with finish line festivities like a post-ride meal, beverages, music, good conversation and other general merriment.

All proceeds from entry fees, sponsorships and donations go to local children and their families.

Those interested in taking part, donating or supporting the event in other ways can find all the details at https://bobbylabontefoundation.org.

There are additional events before the ride: On Thursday, Sept. 5, there will be a bicycle-themed art show at Theatre Art Galleries in downtown High Point and, on Friday, Sept. 6, there will be a silent auction and cocktail reception with Bobby Labonte and his wife Kristen.