The 121st annual Central Carolina Fair will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 15.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 16 at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office. There is a special $25 advance ticket offer available until Friday, Sept. 6, which includes one fair admission and one unlimited ride wristband good for any one day of the fair.

During the fair, there will be two concerts at the White Oak Amphitheatre. Saturday, Sept. 7, 105.7 Man Up will present “Rock & Ride” featuring Saliva, Trapt and Trantric.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, Q104.1 will present “Country Fest” featuring Rodney Atkins.

Tickets are $20 and increase to $25 the day of the show and are good for admission to the fair. For a limited time, $35 will get you one reserved seat concert ticket for either show, plus fair admission and one unlimited ride wristband. That offer is only good until Sunday, Aug. 18 at 10 p.m.

Regular admission to the Central Carolina Fair is $6 and unlimited ride wristbands are $27. Admission is free for those under 42”, seniors over 62 and those with a college or military ID.