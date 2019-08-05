Brightwood Park at 4698 Ferrell Dr. was a recipient of a Meet Me at the Park Play Space Grant from the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) and The Walt Disney Company, and the park has been renovated to incorporate more inclusive play opportunities for children and families.

The grant allowed the creation of a nature trail for kids and families to allow them to engage in plant identification-type activities and outdoor STEM projects.

NRPA Vice President of Programs Kellie May said, “We are excited to team up with The Walt Disney Company to strengthen communities like Greensboro through the power of parks and play. This park improvement project will provide opportunities for play and physical activity as well as bring community members together.”

The project, designed with input from area residents, that includes a 6,000-square-foot nature play area with amenities like tree balance beams, adventure logs and even musical instruments, is nearly complete with the official opening planned for early fall.

In total, 25 grants, funded by The Walt Disney Company, were awarded by the NRPA to park and recreation agencies throughout the country that provided the best ideas for increasing access to inclusive play for children and families in underserved communities.

Meet Me at the Park has brought the fun of parks and recreation to children and families across the United States since 2014. This program is part of NRPA and Disney’s commitment to provide a million kids and families with greater access to play — ensuring more people and, in particular children, have a safe place to play, learn and live a healthier lifestyle.