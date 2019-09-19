Beer, music and foodtrucks – doesn’t sound like an event at the Greensboro History Museum, but it is.

The first ever Brewseum will be held at the Greensboro History Museum from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.

And if you’re wondering what a Brewseum is, it’s what it sounds like, brews at the museum.

Although the Greensboro History Museum is free, the beer isn’t. But there will be beer from Preyer Brewing Company and other local craft beer brewers available for purchase.

Music will be provided by Banjo Earth as well as “chats with local brewers.”

Rockin Moroccan and Main Medallion food trucks will be providing sustenance.

Because this is a museum, there will be a local beer trivia contest.

The folks from Well Crafted NC will be there, talking about the history of North Carolina brewing all the way up to today’s craft brewery renaissance.

Well Crafted NC is a project of UNCG libraries to promote North Carolina craft breweries and their history while also providing an online resource tracing the history of craft brewers and placing it in the broader context of the brewing industry across the state.

Greensboro History Museum Curator of Community History Glenn Perkins said, “This is going to be a casual, fun event celebrating the history and people behind craft brewing traditions in Greensboro and across North Carolina. We’re especially excited to be working with the Well Crafted NC folks who have been connecting the dots between breweries past and present.”