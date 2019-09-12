If you’re craving some of that old-time religion, now’s your chance.

Or rather, Wednesday, Oct. 9, will be your chance because that’s when Franklin Graham, the son of the late world-renowned preacher Billy Graham, will roll into Greensboro as part of an eight-city state tour that will feature prayer, live music and a “life-changing message of hope.”

The family-friendly event will start at 7 p.m. at the White Oak Amphitheater.

Graham has preached in all 50 states over the past three years as part of his Decision America Tour and now the next stops will be in eight cities in his home state.

Graham has said that he’s holding the events to share a powerful message of hope and also to get people to join him in praying for their communities and for their local, state, and national leaders.

Don Miller, pastor of Westover Church in Greensboro, said the event that could help bring the city together.

“Greensboro is a wonderfully diverse city with enormous potential. And yet, if we are honest, our city experiences deep division and lack of unity,” Miller said, adding that this should provide “a message of tremendous hope that can bring healing to individual lives and throughout our city.”

In addition to this stop in Greensboro, the tour will also hit Fayetteville, Greenville, Wilmington, Raleigh, Hickory, Charlotte and Asheville.

Graham, the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, stated this week in a press release announcing the tour that he hopes the eight-city excursion will truly benefit the state.

“We need an awakening in North Carolina—a spiritual revival,” Graham said. “People across this state and the nation are searching. It is my prayer that during the Tar Heel State Tour thousands of North Carolinians will find the peace and security that comes through faith in Jesus Christ.”

Popular Grammy-nominated music artist Jeremy Camp and award-winning guitarist Dennis Agajanian are also traveling with Graham on what’s being called “The Decision America Tar Heel State Tour.”

The event is free and everyone is invited to attend.