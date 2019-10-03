Some neighborhoods have parades, some have block parties, some have unique Christmas decorations and winter runs. Westerwood, aka Lake Daniel, has a walking art tour.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, Westerwood will hold its 10th annual Art & Sole Walking Tour, complete with music.

The Art & Sole Walking Tour is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and people are invited to walk around and visit the homes and studios of 15 different artists who live in the neighborhood. Although walking and viewing are free, some of the art will be for sale. The event’s mantra is, “Art You Can Walk To.”

The art on display will include painting, sculpture, photography, woodworking, pottery and fabric.

Those who aren’t interested in art might enjoy the opportunity to get a peek inside some of the homes, many of which were built in the 1920s.

Live music is scheduled to change on the hour at the Engebretson house at 405 N. Mendenhall St.

The houses on the walking tour will be marked with Art & Sole signs and balloons. Maps will be available at the artist’s studios.

People can start the art tour anywhere, but the intersections of Fairmont Street and North Mendenhall Street or East Lake Drive and Fairmont Street are recommended as good starting points.

Westerwood is known as a lively local art colony and Art & Sole is one way it shares its artistic bent with the greater community.

Westerwood is an older neighborhood that is north of Friendly Avenue and South of Lake Daniel Park from Hillside Drive on the east to Westover Terrace on the west.