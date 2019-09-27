The extremely talented Vincent Van Gogh died a poor man, but ArtsGreensboro, the arts council that supports artistic endeavors in Greensboro and the surrounding area, is trying to see that some artists In central North Carolina have the funds they need to advance their art.

On Friday, Sept. 27, ArtsGreensboro announced that it’s opening up applications for the 2020 Regional Artist Grants in Guilford County and surrounding counties. In order to qualify, artists must live in Alamance, Caswell, Guilford, Randolph or Rockingham counties and they must have a focus area on visual, performing, literary or interdisciplinary arts.

These grants are meant to support exceptionally talented artists and help them “pursue projects that further their professional artistic development.”

In order to qualify, artists must be at least 18 years old and must have lived in their county for the year preceding the submission of their application. While the grants are available to artists at all stages of their careers, those up and coming artists who are currently enrolled in undergraduate, graduate or academic certification programs in their art forms may not apply.

Also, artists who received a Regional Artist Grant in 2017, 2018 or 2019 aren’t eligible this time around.

Those interested in applying for the grants must do so by midnight Monday, Nov. 25. The application is available online at https://artsgreensboro.gosmart.org/.

ArtsGreensboro administers the grants each year with funding provided by ArtsGreensboro, the North Carolina Arts Council and with matching funds from participating Arts Councils in the five counties involved.

ArtsGreensboro helps fund and put on such events as the Eastern Music Festival and Triad Stage shows, as well as many more community-based projects and programs. The organization has a stated role of being “dedicated to elevating the arts by creating awareness and promoting the vibrancy of our city; amplifying the impact the arts have in building strong and thriving communities for all citizens; and supporting arts organizations, artists, and teachers through grants, shared services, and technical assistance.”

Applicants for the grants must submit artistic work samples and “provide a narrative case for support.” Eligible artistic disciplines include music, dance, visual arts, film and video, drama and literature.

In 2019, 14 area artists got a total of $21,000 in grants through this program, which is meant to be “a cooperative effort fosters relationships between regional arts councils and also encourages networking among artists across counties.”

Applications will be reviewed by a volunteer panel and evaluated on everything from artistic excellence to professional commitment. The feasibility of the proposed projects will also play an important role in the decision.

ArtsGreensboro Grants Manager Chip Berry, at grants@artsgreensboro.org, can help answer questions or review applications before final submission.

The notification of the grantees for 2020 will be made in January.