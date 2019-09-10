This year, summer ends on Monday, Sept. 23 and a lot of area residents will be sad to see it go. But the city of Archdale is sending the season off in style with a major end-of- summer bash that will hopefully provide everyone some fun memories until Summer rolls around next year.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. the city is holding the celebration at Creekside Park in Archdale, where those who come out will be able to see two bands – and, more importantly, will be able to listen to those bands. Attendees can also enjoy food trucks, vendors, some dancing on the grass and a balloon artist/magician.

Radio personality Biggie and the Rock 92 promotional team will be broadcasting live from the event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Archdale Parks and Recreation Department will have a booth as well as a few activities.

This is the third year in a row that the city has thrown a large free party at the end of summer.

The two bands performing are the Collegiates – from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. – and Jukebox Rehab, the band that will close out the evening starting at 7:30 p.m.

Event organizers are encouraging everyone to “Bring a chair, a friend, and your dancing shoes” in order to enjoy the mix of free Top 40, beach music and country music.

Jocelyn Moon, the marketing and programming coordinator for the city, said this week that Archdale always really enjoys being able to provide quality entertainment for the community and she added that the city also enjoys supporting local artists and businesses.

The party is being sponsored by Republic Services, Beco Inc. Duke Power and LGFCU.