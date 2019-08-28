If you have a nonprofit – 501(c)(3) – are forming a nonprofit or think you will have your 501(c)(3) status by April 2021, then the Future Fund might want to give you some money.

The Future Fund, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, has announced that applications are open for the 2020 Future Fund 10 LIVE event. More than $45,000 was awarded to participating nonprofit organization in 2019.

Future Fund 10 LIVE uses a “Shark Tank” format in which 10 select nonprofits pitch their ideas, mission and goals to a live audience. After hearing the presentations, the attendees vote for their favorite presentation and money is awarded to the nonprofits based on those votes.

Proposals must be received by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. If you miss that deadline you have to wait for Future Fund LIVE 2021 because late submissions are not accepted.

The Future Fund 10 LIVE event will be held on Tuesday, April 21 at the Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro.

Future Funders make an investment of $150 into the Future Fund endowment each year and plan and produce the Future Fund 10 Program and Future Fund 10 LIVE to award money to nonprofits and have some fun doing it.

You can apply by visiting https://futurefundgso.org/application, or for more information about Future Fund, visit FutureFundGSO.org.