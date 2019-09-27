On Thursday, Sept. 26, the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority showed that it’s interested in more than just planes and aviation megasites. The group showed that it also has a strong interest in ending local hunger, and presented a check for $122,617 to a collective of area hunger charities.

The money will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, Greensboro Urban Ministry and Open Door Ministries of High Point – all organizations that provide food assistance to area residents.

The money was raised from the airport’s Saturday, March 30 event: the 10th annual “Run on the Runway,” when, more than 1,400 runners – kids and adults – came out for a good cause.

Over 60 sponsors donated cash and in-kind services to help make the event a success.

At the Thursday night networking event, the Airport Authority also paid tribute to Clyde Fitzgerald – a past honorary chairman of the Run on the Runway and the former Executive Director of the Second Harvest Foodbank of Northwest North Carolina. Two days earlier the Airport Authority voted unanimously to honor Fitzgerald with a plaque at the airport.

VF Corporation was the presenting sponsor of the run, while Ilderton Dodge, Sport Clips and Airport Employees were Diamond Sponsors. Honda Aircraft Company, HAECO Americas, Chick-fil-A and Thermo Fisher Scientific were Platinum sponsors.

Media Partners for the run were WGHP Fox 8, Fairway, Lamar Outdoor Advertising, Rock 92 and WKZL.