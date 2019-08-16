You may have zero chance that the president is going to name you as an ambassador to one of the many countries around the world, but there is a chance that Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) could bestow you with the title of Airport Ambassador – since the airport has a highly revered ambassador program and is now looking for some more good men and women to fill the important role at PTIA.

PTIA’s ambassadors staff four information booths in the airport terminal outside of the security checkpoints. The ambassadors basically do everything they can to help make the experience of flying in and out of PTIA a good one. They help people find what they need, help them locate the right gate or the bathroom, answer questions about the airport’s Wi-Fi or anything else – and they serve a host of other functions that keep things running smoothly at PTIA. The program is one part of a larger stated effort of the airport – ‘to transform your traveling stress into southern-style comfort.”

PTIA, which is looking for additional ambassadors right now, recently featured the group in the airport’s August newsletter, thanking all 50 ambassadors.

That newsletter spotlighted Mary Glover as one glowing example who has served PTIA as an Airport Ambassador for almost three decades. A graduate of Elizabeth City State University and North Carolina A&T State University Glover worked as a school teacher in Chatham and Guilford counties for years before retiring.

Some traveler’s in and out of the airport might not know much about the ambassadors but there work is considered important by PTI officials. At Airport Authority meetings, the work of the ambassadors is frequently praised by the board members.

PTIA Executive Director Kevin Baker speaks highly of the work the men and women do for the airport.

“These folks are awesome,” Baker said. “They volunteer their time to help improve the experience for each of our passengers, and they represent the community daily, providing both the ‘welcome’ and the ‘farewell’ to our visitors.”

That sentiment is shared whole-heartedly by PTIA Executive Assistant Kimberly Hodges, who called the Airport Ambassadors “amazing folks.”

Those who volunteer their time as ambassadors get some perks such as discounts at airport gift shops and food stations, free uniforms, and, while on duty, free coffee and sodas. One big perk is that they get free airport parking when they fly. The ambassadors also get some recognition at airport events and can qualify for various gift cards.

Anybody interested in becoming an Airport Ambassador should call Linda McKenzie at the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority at 336-665-5672.