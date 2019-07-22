Hiking, biking, running, paddling, rolling, sliding and a lot of other outdoor activities will be taking place at Greensboro Country Park on Saturday, July 27 from 8 a.m. to noon to celebrate Greensboro Trails Day.

It looks like the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has about two days worth of activities planned for those four hours.

There will be both long and short hikes on the Nat Greene Trail and Yadkin Greenway with guides from the Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club.

For those who find hiking too slow, there is a trail run.

And for those who find both hiking and running too slow the Piedmont Fat Tire Society is in charge of the biking.

There is also an adventure course for kids that among other things will involve rolling down hills, going over fences, running through the woods and pedal boats. One adult is required per pedal boat, but adults evidently won’t be required to roll down the hills or hop over the fences. The first 150 kids to register will receive a finisher’s medal. You can register for the kids adventure or other events here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b084faeaf2ca7f58-greensboro

There is also a bike rodeo and a BMX demonstration.

The Goose Masters will be demonstrating how they use border collies to rid areas of pesky geese.

For an event billed as Greensboro Trails Day, they have a lot going on.

Parking is available at Jaycee Park at 3802 Jaycee Park Dr.