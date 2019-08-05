In it’s second year the North Carolina Folk Festival is adding a new event to raise money for the three day folk festival in downtown Greensboro.

N.C. Folk A’Fare is a culinary evening that will celebrate the global cuisines of Greensboro and will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. under the festival’s Lawn Stage tent on Commerce Place.

Tickets are $100 and are now on sale at ncfolkfestival.com/ncfolkafare/.

The restaurants and caterers participating this year include Babylon, Koshary Catering Company, Chez Genèse, Pho Hien Vuong, Da Reggae Café, Taaza Bistro, Reto’s Kitchen Catering, Toshi’s Cafe, Hometown Delicious, Lao Restaurant & Bar, Blue Agave Mexican Grill, Zaytoon, Manny’s Universal Café, and Embur Fire Fusion. Dessert will be provided by Painted Plate Catering.

Amy Grossman, director of the North Carolina Folk Festival said, “We are excited to showcase the multicultural flavors that are a part of Greensboro’s palate. Not only will this give the public a way to support the festival, but it will also expose them to some of the cuisines that are available in our community year-round.”

The NC Folk Festival is a three day event produced by Arts Greensboro in partnership with the City of Greensboro.

And if it seems to you that the Folk Festival has been around longer than one year, you’re right. The National Folk Festival was held in Greensboro from 2015 to 2017. One of the goals of the National Folk Festival is to spawn regional folk festivals and in Greensboro it did.

The NC Folk Festival is free and will be in downtown Greensboro from Sept. 7 through Sept. 9.