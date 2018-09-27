Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar, one of the Carroll Companies, is holding a Hurricane Florence Relief Drive to provide infant and baby supplies for those in need in eastern North and South Carolina following the devastating flooding from Hurricane Florence.

“We are ready and willing to do anything that we can to help any family that is in need,” said Roy Carroll, president and CEO of Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar and publisher of the Rhino Times.

Through Saturday, Sept. 29, Bee Safe will be collecting disposable diapers, baby wipes, baby formula, bottles and pacifiers, diaper rash cream, first aid supplies, new or gently used infant and toddler clothing, children’s books and toys, blankets, non-perishable baby food and baby soap and shampoo at its three Greensboro Bee Safe locations.

The items collected will be delivered to Convoy of Hope and Port City Church in Wilmington.

The three Bee Safe locations are 1016 Battleground Ave., 4435 Jessup Grove Road and 704 Sunshine Way. All three Bee Safes are open Monday through Friday from 9:30 am to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.