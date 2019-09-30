Don’t Throw Them Out – Wall Them In

Dear Editor,

We need to build the wall … around Washington D.C.

We need to get all the Congress critters into D.C., build the wall (with no openings) and let them do what they do best, which is talk, tear each other up and do nothing to help us. Then find a new location – somewhere more centralized in the United States – and establish a new capital, elect real representatives (with term limits) and get back to being what we used to be.

Meanwhile, to make sure the herd in D.C. stay healthy and keep PETA from losing their minds over cruelty to dumb animals incapable of sustaining themselves, we airlift supplies into them. Maybe occasionally throw in some of the extreme left and right still running loose to keep them amused. In addition, let’s put up a series of dummy news cameras and microphones in various locations and randomly turn them off and on, so they can get exercise running from place to place to get to them. Maybe put observation areas where tourists can go to watch the critters in their natural habitat.

Meantime, we can actually start getting the people’s business done and return the country to being a constitutional republic instead of a hodge-podge of democracy/socialist/progressive/anarchist soup it is devolving into. We can elect real representatives who will do what they are supposed to be doing. Moreover, if they start morphing into what we have behind the wall, well, we would need to replenish the population there.

In all seriousness, two out of the three branches of government either are or have turned into nothing better than an overly spoiled nursery school with no adult oversight. I don’t care if there’s an R, a D or an I behind their name, they have completely lost focus and are leading this country down the road to ruin. They have become more concerned with power then service to the people

“That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

Go Galt and save the Republic,

Alan Marshall

Summerfield Needs Danny Nelson

Dear Editor,

Long time Summerfield resident Danny Nelson knows a lot of people and a lot of people know just what kind of man Danny Nelson is. Honest to a fault, generous and humble and never a disparaging remark for anyone who may not share his point of view.

Danny doesn’t seek praise nor the spotlight. Giving of himself comes naturally.

When the present town hall was given to the newly incorporated town of Summerfield, Danny donated countless hours of his time and labor to renovate the 100-year-old-plus building.

At the first town fishing event, it was Danny, at his own expense, who cleared the banks around School House Lake of briars and poison ivy to make it possible for the children to fish safely.

Danny was one of the driving forces to help raise money and supervise the building of the Summerfield Veteran’s Memorial.

Danny Nelson will always step up to the plate when the town needs him and the town needs him now. Summerfield needs a man of Danny Nelson’s character and integrity as our mayor.

Robert & Alicia Flowers

Observations Of Nov. 3, 1979 Shooting

Dear Editor,

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the shootout between members of the Communist Worker’s Party and the Ku Klux Klan (hereafter referred to as CWP and KKK). At the time this incident took place, I was in the fall semester of my senior year at Grimsley Senior High School. What follows are some objective observations of this event. Sadly, but for two acts of gross stupidity, this incident never should have happened. Please note, if you are allergic to the truth you might not like what I have to say. Also note that in no way, shape or form do I support either of these groups.

The first act of stupidity occurred when CWP leader Nelson Johnson announced that he was going to have a “Death To The Klan” rally. Now, while Johnson’s remarks may have meant to be symbolic, the KKK didn’t see it that way. This is where the stupidity comes in. Basic common sense dictates that you don’t go around provoking extremist paramilitary groups by making death threats. The KKK didn’t see anything symbolic and took it as a call to arms.

On the morning of Nov. 3, 1979, Johnson decided to have his rally and held it at a public housing project. Here is where another act of stupidity took place. When the KKK showed up to confront the CWP, the CWP reacted by throwing rocks and opening fire on the KKK, who, in self defense, fired back. When the smoke had cleared, five members of the CWP were dead. The KKK incurred no casualties.

The stupidity of this is that the CWP members were a bunch of Che Guevara wannabes who thought they were urban street radicals just because they had AK 47 assault rifles. It doesn’t do one any good if one is not properly trained to use this weapon. On the other hand, the members of the KKK came from a rural background and were experienced hunters who knew how to handle their weapons.

The official name of this incident is the “Nov. 3, 1979 Massacre.” I have chosen not to use that term on the grounds that a massacre is when those that were killed were killed by an aggressive party. In this case, the members of the CWP were the aggressors and, as a result of their aggressive behavior, became the architects of their own demise.

Since this incident, Johnson had a conversion experience and became an ordained minister. While I do not doubt the sincerity of his conversion, I do wish he could find a way to humble himself and realize that it was his provocative language that brought about this incident. Instead of blaming others, it is he, and he alone, that has the blood of those five on his hands. Only when that happens will we ever have true reconciliation of this incident.

Jim Bailey