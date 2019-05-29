Dear Editor,

It is necessary and right to remember and hold close those service members who gave “their last full measure of devotion” to preserve and protect our country and the world from the tyranny of ruthless dictators.

We can never be grateful enough, but we can redouble our own efforts to carry forward the example set by those who gave so much by embracing the challenge and promise so well captured in the words of Abraham Lincoln that “these men shall not have died in vain; and that this nation shall have a new birth of freedom, and that this government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from the earth.”

Let us refocus and center ourselves on the qualities that have made this country great for all who live here and for those who seek its borders in order to build a better life for themselves. We are a nation of hope and opportunity and have been blessed to be the longest surviving democracy in the history of the world. Let us honor that history by doing all in our power to maintain it.

Bob Kollar