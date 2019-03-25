Investigations Of Trump Won’t End

Dear Editor,

It appears that Herr Von Mueller and his merry band of demo-minions were unable to deliver for the National Socialist…I mean Democrat Party, so as soon as the report came out and no more indictments were announced they called him incompetent and turned their knives on him, so on to Plan B.

Plan B is more committee investigations (Lord knows they have enough ravings lunatics suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome to staff them) and a snowstorm of subpoenas directed at everyone down to President Trump’s daughter’s cousin’s boyfriend’s mother’s hairdresser’s sister for the purpose of finding anything they can use to bring down the man that is destroying their Messiah’s vision of a Democrat run Socialist country and standing in the way of bringing their lord and master back into power.

Additionally they are hoping to use the lower courts, Southern District of New York for example, to find things for indictments that will be outside the range of a presidential pardon.

Mad Maxine Waters is most likely foaming at the mouth and had to be physically restrained when the report was released and started screaming “Impeachment, Impeachment!” continuously until she was sedated. Little Shifty Schiff probably went apoplectic for a while before screaming “more subpoena forms…I demand more subpoena forms!” which his quislings quickly scurried to provide.

Add to this the demands that the Electoral College be abolished (or at least rendered ineffective), that 16 year olds be given the right to vote, that the Supreme Court be packed with as many judges as it takes for them to regain control of that branch of government, and that each state be given as many Senators as required to ensure they will have and maintain a majority. In other words, tear up the one document that established this nation and provided the world the one country that has stood against tyranny and provided help whenever and wherever needed. The country with the most generous population that gives more than most others combined.

That is why I refer to the Democrat Party, the party that used to care about working people but has now given us the socialist AOC, the anti-Semite Ilhan Omar, and the others of their ilk, the party that has revealed themselves as power mad wanna be dictators, as the National Socialist Party.

To quote Paul Revere…”To arms, to arms!!!”

Go Galt and save the Republic

Alan Marshall

Advice From 1919

Dear Editor,

During these unsettling, trying and dangerous times for our country due to the misdeeds of some leaders in Washington, J.G. Holland offers these poignant thoughts from “The University of North Carolina Handbook 1919-1920”—words which apply one hundred years after they were first written:

“God give us men! The time demands strong minds, great hearts, true faith and willing hands.

Men whom the lust of office does not kill;

Men whom the spoils of office cannot buy;

Men whom possess upright opinions and a will;

Men who have honor and will not lie;

Men who can stand before a demagogue and damn his treacherous flatteries without winking;

Tall men, sun-crowned, who live above the fog in public duty and private thinking.

For while the rabble with their thumb-worn creeds,

Their large professions and their little deeds;

Mingle in selfish strife, Lo! Freedom weeps!

Wrong rules the land and waiting justice sleeps.”

Bob Kollar

Growing Ethics Issue

Dear Editor,

Tayla Harris, a female Australian athlete, joined the free speech debate. A photo intended to demonstrate her athleticism was posted. Several users responded with “repulsive” comments. The site initially removed the picture. Then due to outrage put it back.

Social media has increased trial by public opinion. Several high profile individuals condemned the comments as “sexual abuse on social media.” They might be? As a juror in the court of public opinion, I’d like to know what these comments were.

In 2016 Whole Foods was targeted by a gay pastor. A “homophobic slur” was written on an ordered cake. The timing, so close to baker Jack Phillips Supreme Court case, was obvious. Every news outlet literally hid the “slur.” The evidence was deemed too “shockingly offensive” to repeat. It was as also fake. The icing with the “slur” was visibly different from the others. The pastor took advantage of the situation.

A Cal Poly student lost his athletic scholarship for “slurs” at a Trump rally. Major media didn’t report what these slurs were. The school caved. There is a growing list of words that are now “offensive.” Across the country, merchandise linked to Trump is now too “offensive” to allow. Demonstrating support for a border wall to equally, instead of differentially, enforce laws is now banned. Voicing disagreement is too offensive to allow and too offensive to repeat.

How are the jurors supposed to know if this is truly an offensive statement or the person is offended for political or social gain? We have to trust the reporter did due diligence. We have to blindly trust the characterization of the expression, the label, and decision to not repeat/picture the “slur” is not biased.

When the athlete’s picture was removed individuals rightly complained that deleting the image, instead of addressing the abusive comments encouraged the behavior while shaming the victim. This is exactly the argument conservatives rightly have. Berkley, Cal Poly, high schools and colleges throughout the country ban “offensive” displays. They claim to be protecting students from “offensive” language and protecting the abuser/offender from physical harm. Mere threats of violence cause administration to grant the goal of silencing disagreement and inconvenient evidence.

Conservatives are stereotyped as hateful conspirators with harmful ideas while liberals are helpless innocent victims in need of protection. These “protections” are ripe for abuse. This makes even legitimate claims less credible.

Alan Burke

Much Needed Bill

Dear Editor,

I would like to commend state Sen. Joyce Krawiec for filing a bill that would ban female genital mutilation. For some reason I thought that this terrible ”crime” was already illegal. Female genital mutilation should be banned worldwide. I don’t care if someone’s tradition, custom, or religion says that young women should have some of their ”private parts” cut off. Their tradition, custom, or religion is wrong. I would like the General Assembly to pass this bill, and the governor to sign it into law.

Chuck Mann