Mega Temper Tantrum

Dear Editor,

The National (Democrat) Socialist Party wants war. They advocate for war daily. They are attempting to rally what they believe to be “their” troops.

I’m talking about how they are trying to foment a race war in America. It’s bad enough they hate America. They call America a land of racists, misogynists, homophobes that needs to be torn down and rebuilt in what they believe to be their image. If you are a conservative white male you need to be in a slave labor camp, not a reeducation camp but a slave labor camp, so you can get a taste of what you are accused of doing to others.

The overall point is they, the Democrats and their minions have nothing else. The party that used stand for the average working person, no matter creed or color, has become the party of the extreme left that hypocritical, self-centered, rich WHITE man and women have placed themselves in charge of.

I want to point something out to these arrogant offspring of diseased yaks…you have held the reins of power time and time again have yet to do anything about all the things you rabble-rouse about. Why? Because if you did you would lose your blind followers. If not for your flying monkeys in the MSM feeding them edited and in some cases, outright lies while trying to out-sycophant each other for their Lords/Ladies and Masters you would have nothing.

Almost everything you are presenting as a crisis can be traced back to you if anyone wanted to do the in-depth research. Now we have this mega temper tantrum on the floor of the House. I will be the first to say President Trump went a little too far with his criticism of the Four Morons of the Apocalypse (thank you Tucker Carlson). But when you compare his words to those thrown out by the other side they are near harmless. He didn’t indirectly advocate committing violence against those who disagree with him, unlike them. He didn’t insult hardworking proud Americans, unlike them. He didn’t imply American soldiers, on a mission to try to restore order and protect innocents, were guilty of murder and genocide. Guess who did.

“Stand your ground. Don’t fire unless fired upon, but if they mean to have a war let it begin here.” Captain John Parker.

Ammo up.

Go Galt and save the Republic

Alan Marshall