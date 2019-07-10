Don’t Give In

Dear Editor,

For too long we have been giving in to outsiders demanding things from America. Iran, North Korea, several Central and South American countries and worst of all progressive, leftist, environmental/climate change whack-job Social Justice Warriors in this country have been demanding we give in to them “or else.”

When a small group is willing to commit violence against a larger more powerful entity and that entity, rather than defending its people and their property, chooses to pay/submit to those threats to “pacify” the situation it is called Dane-geld.

Rudyard Kipling said it best…

It is always a temptation to an armed and agile nation

To call upon a neighbor and to say: —

“We invaded you last night–we are quite prepared to fight,

Unless you pay us cash to go away.”

And that is called asking for Dane-geld,

And the people who ask it explain

That you’ve only to pay ’em the Dane-geld

And then you’ll get rid of the Dane!

It is always a temptation for a rich and lazy nation,

To puff and look important and to say: —

“Though we know we should defeat you, we have not the time to meet you.

We will therefore pay you cash to go away.”

And that is called paying the Dane-geld;

But we’ve proved it again and again,

That if once you have paid him the Dane-geld

You never get rid of the Dane.

It is wrong to put temptation in the path of any nation,

For fear they should succumb and go astray;

So when you are requested to pay up or be molested,

You will find it better policy to say: —

“We never pay any-one Dane-geld,

No matter how trifling the cost;

For the end of that game is oppression and shame,

And the nation that pays it is lost!”

It’s past time, as true American citizens, to take Mr. Kipling’s advice. Don’t pay…don’t submit…don’t give them what they’re demanding. If and when they attempt to follow thru with their threats, slap them down in whatever manner is appropriate.

If you are called a racist, or a sexist, or a homophobe, or whatever just look at them, smile and walk away. Don’t give them the satisfaction of engaging them. Don’t let politicians’ tax us so they can pay vocal minorities. President Trump has it right.

Don’t pay them Dane-geld.

Go Galt and save the Republic,

Alan Marshall