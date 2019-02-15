Dear Editor

Pelosi and her hordes of flying monkeys appear to be running scared. She just came out issuing a warning/threat to try to persuade Republicans to stop President Trump from declaring a national emergency on the border and locking his reelection and cutting off the socialist progressive Democrats at their knees all at the same time. By making the threat that a Democrat President could declare a national emergency on guns; I don’t think she realizes she’s smoking in the powder magazine.

That statement has confirmed what I have been telling people over and over. Those people and their minions don’t care what they have to do or say to not just maintain, but to gather as much power over us as they can. She has proven with her own words that they don’t care about doing the job they are supposed to be doing, representing and working for the benefit of the American people.

Another thing I take away from her comments is they’re scared. I think they realize that by doing this, President Trump has outmaneuvered them. I think they realize they can only delay the inevitable construction of the wall, and with it the destruction of their plan to enlarge their base with what would initially be illegal aliens, but with a stroke of her magic broom Pelosi would make them American citizens subservient to will of the Nationalist Socialist party which had once been known as the Democrat party.

Now throw in the confession of McCabe admitting there was a real discussion of committing a coup by trying to use our Constitution against us. Yet another piece of proof that the liberal Democrats on the left don’t really care about the common peasants. We’re just workers and amusement to them.

It’s up to the American people to make the change. “…what country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms. The remedy is to set them right as to facts, pardon & pacify them. What signify a few lives lost in a century or two? The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots & tyrants. It is its natural manure.” Thomas Jefferson, Nov.13th1787.

We put them there, we can remove them.

Go Galt and Save the Republic.

Alan Marshall