The Barbarians Have Breeched The Gates

Dear Editor,

This country has lost its soul. It’s thrown away its moral compass. The barbarians have not only breeched the gates, they are within our walls looting, pillaging, and murdering at will.

When a people begin turning their backs on the most vulnerable, defenseless members of their society because they are an “inconvenience”, because they don’t have the moral backbone to accept the consequences of their actions, because it has become acceptable to simply make the “problem” go away, they no longer deserve the title of “civilized society” nor do they deserve the blessings and protection of God.

That the act of killing an unborn human being in the womb for no other reason than because they are a “mistake” is bad enough. Now these inhuman individuals (oh how I want to say something very much unprintable) want to allow the murder of a newborn child. They want to “make them comfortable” while they sit around and discuss what can only be described as premeditated murder. Someone can commit unspeakable crimes against other human beings and be put away, cared for years, and possibly even be released, but an innocent newborn baby must be executed without any sort of due process for the crime of being born.

The truly scary, disgusting part is that the ones deciding these (up until now) unspeakable acts are elected! People who want to be led by them put them there! The blood of innocents are on the hands of everyone who voted for them. This is what results from blindly following, from not looking deeper, from being intellectually lazy!

History is full of individuals who allowed, and in some cases encouraged, the kind of inhuman acts these “elected officials” have advocated. Moreover, they did it with the unspoken support of the people. Those that tried to stand up were suppressed or in some cases made to “disappear”.

“First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.” – Pastor Martin Neimoller

How many of you will speak out for them?

Alan Marshall

Congress Is A Ray Of Light

Dear Editor,

Donald Trump continues to build a monument of discord and division and in the process shows a clear disregard of and sensitivity to the American people by shutting down the government which has resulted in an economic loss of $11 billion. And his irresponsibility and ineptness is boundless when he says he might do it again if Congress does not appropriate money for a border wall with Mexico – a wall that he has promised repeatedly would be funded by the Mexican government.

But there is a ray of light in the darkness: Congress has begun working across party lines to provide border security (not a wall) and critically-needed comprehensive immigration reform.

We should all hope for the best.

Bob Kollar