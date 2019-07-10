According to CNBC North Carolina ranks third in the nation for doing business, that’s up from ninth in the same survey in 2018.

The state ranked number one in economy and in the top 10 for workforce, technology and access to capital.

The worst category for the Old North State was in quality of life where it ranked 35, which only means that the people doing the ranking have never lived here.

The number one ranking went to Virginia and Texas was ranked number 2. South Carolina ranked 34th.

The other categories used to determine the rankings were cost of doing business, infrastructure, education, business friendliness and cost of living.

The CNBC press release stated, “While economic growth here pales in comparison to Washington and Utah, no state’s economy is on more solid ground than the Tar Heel state. The housing market is healthy and state finances are sound. The state attracted some $2.6 billion in venture capital in 2018, the 6thhighest figure in the nation. It is also attracting skilled workers, who are moving to North Carolina in droves.

Overall North Carolina had a score of 1,586 while Virginia had 1,610 and Texas had 1,589.