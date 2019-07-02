Mark Robinson announced he is running in the Republican primary for Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina at noon Tuesday, July 2 in front of city hall in downtown Greensboro.

If his name is familiar, it’s probably because of the video of Robinson speaking before the Greensboro City Council on April 3, 2018. The City Council was planning on canceling a gun show at the Greensboro Coliseum and Robinson who at the time said he didn’t own a gun, spoke forcefully about the right of all Americans to own guns. The video went viral and according to Robinson has now been viewed over 100 million times by people all over the world.

Robinson, 50, who works in a furniture factory, has two grown children and one grandchild, is a strong, thoughtful conservative. He hit the conservative themes in his announcement speech with over 50 people standing behind him in the heat.

Robinson has a unique success story. He is a native of Greensboro and grew up in a small house, one of nine children. He said his father was an alcoholic and as a child he witnessed domestic violence far too often.

But he said his mother told her children they could grow up to be anything they wanted to be and her influence was the reason, “I now have the opportunity to be the first black lieutenant governor of North Carolina.”

Just as he did when he chastised the City Council over a year ago, in his announcement speech Robinson didn’t mince words, or tiptoe around hot button issues.

He said that people deserve, “A thriving economy not stifled by high taxes and burdensome regulations.”

He said, “Legal immigrants are welcomed into this nation with open arms.”

But added, “Those that enter illegally are invaders.”

He called for local law enforcement to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He said, “Those who cross the border illegally are criminals.”

Robinson said, “The right to bear arms is a God given right and not a privilege.”

He said, “Others out there like me believe the unborn should be protected.”

Robinson said that the state needed a lieutenant governor who would stand with the North Carolina legislature.

He said, “We need a champion to fight for the people of North Carolina.”