High Point University is stepping in and attempting to play the same role the US Cavalry played in old westerns: Save someone just in the nick of time.

Only in this case, it’s not a damsel in distress but is instead a historic college with financial woes.

Bennett College needs to raise $5 million by Monday, Feb. 3 to save its accreditation and the historic college for black women made it a long way toward that goal, but on Friday it was still over $1 million short.

On Friday morning, High Point University (HPU) faculty voted in favor of financially supporting Bennett College. At 5 p.m. on Friday, HPU will announce a large challenge gift to Bennett that will support that school’s $5 million fundraising campaign and will also encourage other supporters to help meet Bennett’s goal by Monday.

A successful fundraising campaign will allow Bennett to make an appeal to the Southern Association of Colleges and Universities (SACS) to reinstate its accreditation.

The announcement will be made at Hayworth Memorial Chapel on HPU’s campus.

HPU President Nido Qubein said the two schools share a common past and common purpose.

“Like High Point University, Bennett College has roots in the United Methodist Church,” he said.

He added that Bennett is HPU’s partner in educating future leaders.

“As a historically black college for women, one of only two in the nation, Bennett’s role in the educational landscape is vital,” Qubein said. “We unite with and support Bennett in their mission and celebrate the collective values on which our institutions are built.”