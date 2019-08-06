High Point City government is losing a key player: High Point Assistant City Manager Randy Hemann is leaving to become the town manager of Mooresville, NC – a large town in Iredell County that’s part of the fast-growing area around Charlotte.

Hemann was one of the key figures in the massive multi-year project to transform High Point’s downtown and bring baseball to the city. He’s considered by many in High Point as the city’s “downtown expert.”

Hemann has served as High Point’s assistant city manager for about four years. Before coming to work for High Point, Hemann was the city manager of Oxford, NC.

Hemann has an undergraduate degree in Political Science from Marshall University as well as a master’s degree in Public Administration from East Carolina University.

In a Tuesday, Aug. 6 memo sent to city officials High Point City Manager Greg Demko wrote, “It is with mixed emotions that I announce Assistant City Manager Randy Hemann has accepted the job of Town Manager in Mooresville, NC effective September 16, 2019. Randy’s last day with High Point is expected to be September 6, 2019.”

He added, “Randy has been an integral part of our downtown development strategy and community development initiatives. His efforts have been important in our execution of Council’s vision of a new downtown.”

Demko also stated that “it is impossible to measure the value and leadership that Randy has brought to the City of High Point over the last four years.”

Demko also wrote in that he and others “celebrate Randy’s new opportunity” and that he’s certain Hemann “will continue to do great things in our state.”

He concluded, “Mooresville is getting a fine leader and a wonderful man of character.”