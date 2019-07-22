In Guilford County government, the Human Resources Department director is one of the most important jobs because the director, among other things, keeps county employees from clawing each other’s eyes out.

While that’s a much needed job in any county government, it can be a taxing one, and Guilford County’s HR director has decided to step down and move on: Human Resources Director Karen Fishel has turned in her resignation to take a job with Furnitureland South.

The HR department has been the focus of attention recently since Guilford County government is in the midst of a pay study that’s exploring a host of issues such as what constitutes fair pay for the county’s roughly 2,300 employees. The department has also, along with consultants, been providing recommendations to Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing and the Guilford County Board of Commissioners regarding potential employee raises, the proper classification of county positions and possible ways for the county to adjust its benefits to meet current financial challenges.

Last week, Fishel gave Lawing notice of her resignation. The county’s compensation study is ongoing and, if Fishel had stayed, she would have been the point person at an upcoming commissioners work session in early August on employee compensation.

Fishel was always efficient and professional in her job when it came to interactions with the Rhino Times. She would always provide public record information promptly and she did her best to provide highly accurate responses to information requests regarding county operations, decisions and procedures.