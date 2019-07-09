Greensboro may be the third largest city in North Carolina but in recreation it was ranked number one in the state according to a recent study done by WalletHub.

Nationwide Greensboro ranked 61 which is not bad when you consider that San Diego ranked number one and as hard as Greensboro tries, it is never going to have the Pacific Ocean at its door step or the good weather that the people in San Diego enjoy pretty much year round.

According to Wallet Hub, Raleigh ranked 64, Winston-Salem 70, Charlotte 88 and Durham 92 which was just a few steps above Jersey City, New Jersey at 100.

With that ranking, it seems fitting that the Greensboro City Council on Monday at its meeting in Barber Park declared July as Parks and Recreation Month.

The resolution read by Mayor Nancy Vaughan states that the Parks and Recreation Department serving Greensboro since 1933 has established itself as both as integral, trusted part of the community and “as an industry leader in being innovative, collaborative, and efficient toward meeting community needs.”

The resolution notes that “the Parks and Recreation Department provides progressive leadership, and develops strong partnerships with public and private organizations to literally and figuratively change the landscape of Greensboro.

Vaughan also noted that the Parks and Recreation Department was in the running for a national award this fall.

WalletHub judged the cities based on having a wide range of leisure activities both indoor and outdoor. According to WalletHub neighborhood parks are “instrumental to building a sense of community, boosting property values, improving public health and reducing pollution.” Greensboro has a lot of neighborhood parks.

WalletHub looked at 48 metrics and also considered the cost compared to the cost of living in the area.