If you were looking for an excuse to break out your best pair of jeans, now you have it: On Wednesday, June 19, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., everyone is invited out to LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro for a family-friendly “Jeansboro Day” celebration that will honor the city’s ties to the famous pants.

Music will be provided by Simply Irresistible – a group described by promoters as a “worldwide high-energy band.”

Jeansboro Day at LeBauer Park will also feature a beer garden that will be serving a special ‘Jeansboro Hometown Ale’ from Joymongers Brewing Co., as well as a fashion show of Lee and Wrangler brands. There will also be a photo booth, face painting, balloon art, sales of limited edition T-shirts and a wide range of meal choices provided by local food trucks.

This is the fifth annual celebration of the iconic Lee and Wrangler jeans brands that are now part of the newly established Kontoor Brands – an international apparel company headquartered in Greensboro.

According to promotional literature for the June 19 event, the fifth annual Jeansboro Day is meant to honor “the community’s unique role in transforming the American blue jean into an international icon.”

Chris Waldeck, the president of the Global Brands division of Kontoor Brands, stated in a press release that the company is honored to put on the event.

“Lee is thrilled to join Wrangler for the first time at its fifth annual Jeansboro Day,” Waldeck stated. “Greensboro’s rich heritage in textiles and denim is one of many reasons the Lee brand is excited to call this community home. We look forward to the future of both brands in a city that not only offers a great business environment and unmatched talent in the industry, but also is welcoming, diverse, and thriving.”

Mayor Nancy Vaughan almost never misses an event like this and this celebration is no exception: The mayor will be at the party to officially proclaim June 19 “Jeansboro Day.”

The day will also mark the opening of the Lee and Wrangler Hometown Studio, a store at 300 S. Elm St. that will sell jeans as well as other items.

Jeansboro Day will also raise some money for a good cause: Proceeds from the sales of the limited-edition ‘Jeansboro Day’ T-shirts – as well as an additional donation will be made by Lee and Wrangler – will go to the Greensboro-based nonprofit Backpack Beginnings. That organization provides “child-centric services to feed, comfort and clothe children in need” and it also operates food pantries and a free clothing pantry.