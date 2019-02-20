Something big is coming to High Point but everyone will have to wait until lunchtime Thursday, Feb. 21 to find out what it is.

NC Governor Roy Cooper has announced that he will be making an economic development announcement in High Point on Thursday at 1 p.m. There’s no indication what company is relocating or expanding there, but it is a very safe bet that it is a big project because the governor does not come in for minor economic development announcements.

There have been indications since the start of the year that a large new project would be coming to Guilford County. In January, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told the Rhino Timesthat there were several very attractive prospects for this area and she said some announcements could be expected early in 2019. Also, in recent months, the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance – the organization charged with helping bring new business to the county – has been holding closed sessions regularly to discuss business relocation or expansion.

On Wednesday night, High Point Economic Development Corp. President Loren Hill, who was sitting down at home to enjoy an exotic chicken dish prepared by his wife, was asked to name the company that will be the subject of the announcement, but he declined.

“No, I will not tell you,” Hill said.

The secret identity has been well kept. In fact, Hill did say that even his wife did not know the name of the company that’s the subject of the governor’s announcement.

There’s another clue that project must be a very large one: Hill was in an extremely good mood on Wednesday night despite the fact that Hill, a staunch Carolina basketball fan, said he expected his Tarheels to lose to Duke later that night.

The governor’s announcement will be made in the High Point Municipal Building in the City Council’s third-floor chambers.