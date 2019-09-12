Deputy Police Chief James Hinson will retire Friday, Sept. 13 according to a press release sent out by the City of Greensboro.

Hinson who joined the Greensboro Police Department on June 16, 1991 has long been a controversial figure in the department. There was no reason given for Hinson’s sudden retirement, but Hinson has been in the news lately because of incidents that happened in May at the group home he has owned and operated since 2006.

In May one of the clients at the group home for troubled young men, complained that he had been improperly touched and sexually assaulted by Richard Vernell Heath who was one of the employees of the group home owned by Hinson and former police officer Kevin Chandler at 2212 Glenside Drive.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Service Regulation investigated the complaint and produced a 53 page report which found the group home administrators of had violated a number of regulations and fined Center of Progressive Strides (COPS) that operated the group home at least $2,000.

One of the violations was that the complaint made by the client who is a minor was not reported to Child Protective Services or law enforcement.

Hinson is the deputy chief over the family victims unit which is responsible for investigating such accusations and is quoted in the report as saying that he didn’t believe the incident occurred.

The report states, “Prior to a forensic interview being completed as well as investigations being completed by law enforcement or child protective services he [Hinson] determined that client #2 had not been sexually abused and no criminal act had occurred in his group home.”

After the investigation was completed by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department, Heath was arrested and charged with sexual assault and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. At his court appearance the bond for Heath was raised from $35,000 to $75,000. If convicted Heath could face life imprisonment.